Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($200.00) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

