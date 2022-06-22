Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 176.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of WBX stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

