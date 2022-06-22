Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

