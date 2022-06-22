Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

