Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $337.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

