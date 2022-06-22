Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.68

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.68 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 63766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

