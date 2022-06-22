Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Holdings Trimmed by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,240 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.