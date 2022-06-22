Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.28

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 2581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 566.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

