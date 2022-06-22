Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

