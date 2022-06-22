Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.89

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.89 and traded as low as $234.50. Watsco shares last traded at $234.50, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.73.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.