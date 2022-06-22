WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Up 12.6%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 112,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 167,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.28.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.
WaveDancer Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAVD)
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
