WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Up 12.6%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 112,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 167,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $31.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.28.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

In other WaveDancer news, CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,407.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

