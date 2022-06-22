Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Up 123.1%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) traded up 123.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 142,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 26,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:WEE)
