Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Trading Up 123.1%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) traded up 123.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 142,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 26,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

