Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 207,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

