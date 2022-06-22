WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 316.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

