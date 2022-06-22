Wedbush Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $88.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

