Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 146,775 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.72% of Element Solutions worth $39,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 5,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

