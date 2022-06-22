Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 230,046 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,880,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.57% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.66. 538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

