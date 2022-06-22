Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.53.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. 11,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

