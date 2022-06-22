Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 39,365 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.35% of Williams-Sonoma worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.22. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,484. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

