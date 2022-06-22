Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 665 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $50,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.61 and its 200-day moving average is $557.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.