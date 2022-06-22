Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 8,155 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,431,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NVR by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in NVR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $39.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,842.89. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,229. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,274.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,871.05.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

