Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $37,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,702. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.63.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

