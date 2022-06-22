Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,886 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.74% of STAG Industrial worth $54,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 4,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,926. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

