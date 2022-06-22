Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.18. 8,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.