Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.61 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,094. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

