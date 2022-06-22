Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.53 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,833 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.66% of Toll Brothers worth $36,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 330,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,097. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

