Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,468 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 17.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,251. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen cut their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.27.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

