Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $39.39 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.79% of Travel + Leisure worth $39,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.12. 3,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,479. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

