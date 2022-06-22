Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $41.60 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.18% of Entergy worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Entergy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. 2,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.