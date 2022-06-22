Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $43.91 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.38. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

