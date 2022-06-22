Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $46.84 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.91% of SLM worth $46,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,452. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

