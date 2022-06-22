Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $48.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $48,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 34.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Cigna by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 13.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.00. 16,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,888. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

