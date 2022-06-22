Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $55.02 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,131 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of CDW worth $55,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,747. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $154.13 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

