Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $56.78 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.85. 9,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.59. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

