Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $59.51 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,009 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $59,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,409 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

