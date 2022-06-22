Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $59.67 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.16% of AXIS Capital worth $59,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 503,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 402,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

