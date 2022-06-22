Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $90.33 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.63% of Ally Financial worth $90,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

