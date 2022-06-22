Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

