Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $37,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $144.97. 5,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.