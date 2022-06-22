Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,206. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

