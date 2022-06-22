Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 85,384 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Lennar worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. 22,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,676. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

