Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.27% of Dover worth $62,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,391. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.21 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

