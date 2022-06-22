Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,418 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,348 shares of company stock worth $51,847,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

CDNS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

