Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,623 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $36,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.77. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,871. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.41. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

