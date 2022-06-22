Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $35,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

PRU stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,584. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

