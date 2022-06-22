Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 120,480 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,480 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of EQT worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

