Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,055 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions worth $54,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

SWKS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.98. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

