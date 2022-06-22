Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,340 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $35,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 58,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

