Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 16,932 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 1,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

