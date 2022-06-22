Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 174,219 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 174,219 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

